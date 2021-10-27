Matterport (MTTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Matterport to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MTTR opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.
About Matterport
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.
