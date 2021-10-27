Matterport (MTTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Matterport to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Matterport alerts:

Shares of MTTR opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTTR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.