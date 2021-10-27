Matson (MATX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Matson (NYSE:MATX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Matson to post earnings of $6.53 per share for the quarter. Matson has set its Q2 2021 guidance at $3.580-$3.730 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.54 million. Matson had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, analysts expect Matson to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $85.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.98. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.79.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $415,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 70,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,613 shares of company stock worth $3,748,793. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Matson stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Matson worth $10,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

