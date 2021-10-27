Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

NASDAQ MASI traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $289.61. 21,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,819. Masimo has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $290.43. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.43 and a 200 day moving average of $252.01.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.80.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

