Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Masco by 4.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,705,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,724,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,215,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,527,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 132,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

