Marshall Wace LLP Takes $3.70 Million Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 183,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCU. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter valued at $189,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 8.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCU. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.00. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $21.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $655.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.74 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

