Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 132,602 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cohu were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 14.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 696,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,618,000 after purchasing an additional 85,360 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 48.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 5.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 24.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 27.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 77,803 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohu alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $709,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at $9,377,113.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.