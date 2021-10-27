Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 174,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

In related news, insider Pete Przybylinski sold 31,115 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $684,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alex Ryan sold 17,693 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $400,392.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,590,381 shares of company stock valued at $227,783,487.

NAPA opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

