Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $4.02 Million Investment in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 168,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,369,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,740,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,431 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,218,000 after purchasing an additional 54,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

PLTK opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.69. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.83. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.31 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

