Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.60 Million in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,365 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $376.47 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,361 shares of company stock valued at $24,529,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.