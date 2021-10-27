Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186,521 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

LNC stock opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $76.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average is $66.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.