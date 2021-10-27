Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 316.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 832,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632,298 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the second quarter worth $54,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in NextDecade by 37.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in NextDecade by 326.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NextDecade in the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of -0.01. NextDecade Co. has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $6.13.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextDecade Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

