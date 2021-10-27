Maker (MKR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $164.53 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Maker coin can currently be bought for about $2,261.27 or 0.03848117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and approximately $164.53 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00049977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.93 or 0.00209202 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00097202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

