MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Issues Earnings Results

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,022. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.88 and a beta of 1.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MakeMyTrip stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,249 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of MakeMyTrip worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

MMYT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

