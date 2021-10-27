Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Craig Hallum

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $26.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Magnite has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.03 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 3,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $91,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 258,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,798. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 49.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnite by 639.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,242 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,341,000 after purchasing an additional 138,963 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after buying an additional 40,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties.

