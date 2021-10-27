Maecenas (ART) Reaches Market Cap of $398,397.54

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Maecenas has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. Maecenas has a market cap of $398,397.54 and $227.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00054572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.04 or 0.00214061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00104064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas (ART) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “

Maecenas Coin Trading

