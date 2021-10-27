Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New $27.43 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,425,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $457.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.13. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $323.72 and a fifty-two week high of $460.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

