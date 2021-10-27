Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.72% of BOX worth $30,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BOX by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of BOX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BOX by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -112.26 and a beta of 1.30. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $72,098.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,662 shares of company stock worth $1,568,188. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

