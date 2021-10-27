Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $26.16 Million Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $26,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PTC during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in PTC by 26.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $435.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.43 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.42.

In other news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

