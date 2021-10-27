Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 11,941 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $35,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM stock opened at $390.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.70 and a 1 year high of $395.86.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

