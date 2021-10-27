Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 144,686 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 20,349.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,686 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $28,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.7% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings stock opened at $222.59 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.38.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.25.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.