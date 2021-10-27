Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 942,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 742.8% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 113,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 99,827 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGU opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

