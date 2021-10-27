Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.84% of Macatawa Bank worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCBC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 106.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 59,447 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 33.3% in the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 323,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 80,861 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 48.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 30.2% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 84,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 14.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $287.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

