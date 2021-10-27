Lympo Market Token (LMT) Market Capitalization Hits $5.41 Million

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 27th. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $351,123.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00071375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00071944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00096717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,941.48 or 0.99625538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.79 or 0.06771232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

