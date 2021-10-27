Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. On average, analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.05. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.88%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lumen Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.14% of Lumen Technologies worth $171,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

