Lumber Liquidators (LL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lumber Liquidators to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LL stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $221,151.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lumber Liquidators stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 66.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 125,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Lumber Liquidators worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

