LSI Industries (LYTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect LSI Industries to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. On average, analysts expect LSI Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Shares of LYTS opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. LSI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.36 million, a PE ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LSI Industries stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,890 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.34% of LSI Industries worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.