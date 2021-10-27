LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives “Hold” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.05.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $175.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.18. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $176.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,493 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,146,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,787,000 after purchasing an additional 226,762 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,879,000 after purchasing an additional 170,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,470,000 after purchasing an additional 152,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

