LPL Financial (LPLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect LPL Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LPLA stock opened at $175.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $75.25 and a twelve month high of $176.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LPL Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,405 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of LPL Financial worth $38,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

