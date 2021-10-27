L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $372.33

Shares of L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €372.33 ($438.04) and traded as high as €392.60 ($461.88). L’Oréal shares last traded at €390.45 ($459.35), with a volume of 401,141 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is €384.09 and its 200 day moving average is €372.33.

L’Oréal Company Profile (EPA:OR)

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

