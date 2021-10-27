Loki Price Hits $0.56 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,521.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,166.76 or 0.06884770 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.23 or 0.00334141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $611.27 or 0.01010008 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00089917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.27 or 0.00461447 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.03 or 0.00284250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.92 or 0.00252675 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.