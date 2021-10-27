Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.52.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.9481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Logitech International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Logitech International worth $35,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

