Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$2.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $503 million-$517 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $494.75 million.Littelfuse also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.80-2.96 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of LFUS traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.84. 179,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,676. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $190.88 and a 1-year high of $304.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.81.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $2,900,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,417 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,708 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Littelfuse stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of Littelfuse worth $13,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.