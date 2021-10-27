Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.00

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of -0.09.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Lion had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $829.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lion Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

