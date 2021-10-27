Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $120.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.81. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $18.55.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.
About Limestone Bancorp
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.
