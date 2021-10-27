Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Earns Buy Rating from Raymond James

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $120.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.81. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $290,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

