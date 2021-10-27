Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $36,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $223,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,444,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,840 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $969,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,195 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,295.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

LGND opened at $140.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.54. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $84.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 9.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

