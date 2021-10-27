Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down to $15.58

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.58, but opened at $14.00. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 15,284 shares trading hands.

LBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,163,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,928,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,300 shares of company stock worth $7,014,802 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

