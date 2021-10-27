Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,362,264 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 200,003 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $65,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 619.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,116 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 18.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.77.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $826,658.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,298 shares of company stock worth $4,398,600. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.38 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 152.38%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

