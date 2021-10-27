LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Trading Down 6.6%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) shares fell 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.11 and last traded at $32.42. 50,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,358,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LC. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser purchased 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,773 shares of company stock valued at $642,300 in the last three months. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,487,000 after buying an additional 3,052,842 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $137,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,320 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at $17,414,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 642.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 966,520 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

