Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

LGGNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $20.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $19.29. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $20.48.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

