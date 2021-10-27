Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) PT Raised to GBX 335

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LGEN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 397 ($5.19) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 309.20 ($4.04).

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Shares of LON LGEN opened at GBX 288.80 ($3.77) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £17.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 276.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 274.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 177.20 ($2.32) and a one year high of GBX 299.20 ($3.91).

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61) per share, with a total value of £2,290.80 ($2,992.94). Insiders have bought 2,531 shares of company stock valued at $687,433 in the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.