Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Up 8,300.0% in October

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 8,300.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Leafbuyer Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,413. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.
About Leafbuyer Technologies
