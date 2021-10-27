Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) Short Interest Up 8,300.0% in October

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBUY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 8,300.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Leafbuyer Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,413. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. Leafbuyer Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Get Leafbuyer Technologies alerts:

About Leafbuyer Technologies

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafbuyer Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.