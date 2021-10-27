Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.83

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.83 and traded as high as $33.83. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at $33.82, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCDF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.97.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.