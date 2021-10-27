Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 40.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,610 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises approximately 6.4% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $34,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.92.

Shares of NYSE PSA traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $323.64. 2,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,096. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.61. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $212.22 and a 12 month high of $332.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

