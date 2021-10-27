Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,360 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for 3.1% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $16,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 51,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

VICI stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.94. 29,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,477,721. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

