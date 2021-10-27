Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.41. 135,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,043. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at $259,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 73.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

