KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. The company had a trading volume of 405,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,313. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 619.94, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In related news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.91 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.68.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.