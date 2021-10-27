KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,600,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,242 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,516,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $76.55 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

