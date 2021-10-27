Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) Short Interest Update

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a growth of 2,060.0% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Kingswood Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kingswood Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Kingswood Acquisition by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Kingswood Acquisition by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 197,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 122,865 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingswood Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KWAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. 603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,957. Kingswood Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

