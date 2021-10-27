Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $113.00. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. Kimberly-Clark traded as low as $125.31 and last traded at $127.52, with a volume of 60208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.04.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

