Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.71.

KMB stock opened at $133.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $125.27 and a 1 year high of $144.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

